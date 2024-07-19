Congressional Leaders Give Statement on WSJ's Gershkovich Sentencing

Amid the verdict announced Friday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had been sentenced 16 years to a Russian penal colony on espionage charges, congressional leaders issued a joint statement out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office condemning the proceeding as a "sham trial" and calling for Gershkovich and Paul Whelan's release.

"For 478 days, Evan Gershkovich's wrongful detention in Russia has demonstrated the cruelty of Vladimir Putin's thuggish rule," a press release signed by Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., read.

"Evan's unjust sentence in a sham trial is a further reminder that attacks on the free press, hostage-taking, and hostility to America have been core facets of Russian statecraft for decades. Journalism is not a crime, and reporters will continue to pursue the truth and hold the Kremlin to account. Once again, we call on the Russian government to release Evan, along with Paul Whelan and others wrongfully detained."

Despite the ruling, The New York Times reported that the verdict does open a window for a potential prisoner swap. The court, which was presided over by Judge Andrei N. Mineev, said in a statement that "the totality of the evidence presented to the court was sufficient to render a guilty verdict." Gershkovich, however, pleaded not guilty.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States and Russia were holding talks on a possible prisoner swap involving Gershkovich. The Times also noted that Gershkovich was the first Western reporter to be arrested in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War.

During a television interview in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that Gershkovich could be exchanged for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the 2019 murder of a Chechen former separatist fighter in a downtown Berlin park. In the interview Putin added it was up to the intelligence services "to come to an agreement" and that "some groundwork has been laid."

Russian prosecutors claimed in their indictment that Gershkovich used "painstaking conspiratorial methods" to obtain "secret information" about a major Russian weapons factory located around 75 miles north of Yekaterinburg.

However, Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have consistently denied the espionage charges, stating that he was authorized to work as a foreign correspondent in Russia and was involved in journalistic activities — not espionage. They have dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

On Thursday, a Moscow court sentenced Michael Travis Leake, an American rock musician living in Russia, to 13 years in a high-security penal colony after being accused of organizing a drug trafficking ring by prosecutors.

Other Americans currently detained in Russia include Paul Whelan, a Marine veteran; Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; and Marc Fogel, a teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow. In 2022, Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for drug smuggling.