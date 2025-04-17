WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chris van hollen | el salvador | trump administration

Sen. Van Hollen Says He Met Deported Man in El Salvador

Thursday, 17 April 2025 10:30 PM EDT

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on Thursday he met Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was recently deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration.

He posted an image with Abrego Garcia on the social media platform X.

"I said my main goal of this trip [to El Salvador] was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return," the senator wrote in his post.

