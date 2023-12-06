Christie Zings DeSantis for Dodging on US Hostages in Gaza

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the final Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday night for not directly answering a question on Hamas and Israel.

"He went on to this minute-and-30-second hosanna about his knowledge of the military," Christie said. "He didn't answer your question. When you're president of the United States, you're not going to have a choice whether to answer that question or not."

Christie said there would be no question in his mind that he would send troops into Gaza to rescue American hostages.

"I would absolutely, absolutely, if they had a plan," Christie said. "You're damn right I'd send the American Army in there to get our people home and get them home now."