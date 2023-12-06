×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | ron desantis | republican | presidential debate | hamas | israel

Christie Zings DeSantis for Dodging on US Hostages in Gaza

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:33 PM EST

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the final Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday night for not directly answering a question on Hamas and Israel.

"He went on to this minute-and-30-second hosanna about his knowledge of the military," Christie said. "He didn't answer your question. When you're president of the United States, you're not going to have a choice whether to answer that question or not."

Christie said there would be no question in his mind that he would send troops into Gaza to rescue American hostages.

"I would absolutely, absolutely, if they had a plan," Christie said. "You're damn right I'd send the American Army in there to get our people home and get them home now."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the final Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday night for not directly answering a question on Hamas and Israel.
chris christie, ron desantis, republican, presidential debate, hamas, israel
124
2023-33-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved