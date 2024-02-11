×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | robert hur | joe biden | classified documents | memory

Christie: Hur Report Did Not Cross Any Lines

By    |   Sunday, 11 February 2024 08:18 PM EST

Special counsel Robert Hur's report probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents did not cross any lines despite its unflattering description of the president, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Hur, who released his report on Biden's classified documents last week, did not recommend that any charges be filed against the president but stated that Biden was "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," The Hill reported.

Biden and his backers have criticized the report as "inappropriate" and "politically motivated" for its description of the president.

Christie, who was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey for seven years, told "Meet the Press" that "the fact is they had to give the reasons why they weren't prosecuting, when you start off [the] report by saying that he 'willfully and knowingly retained classified documents.' Well, that's a violation of the law."

The former New Jersey governor said that, "so, the question for the prosecutor is then, 'Why aren't you bringing charges?' And he gave two reasons, essentially. One was President Biden's … lack of memory, his condition, and secondly, was that President Biden cooperated."

He emphasized that "once documents were discovered, he let them go in and do whatever they needed to do to get those documents and retrieve them, as opposed to what President Trump did."

Christie also criticized claims by many Republicans that there is a two-tiered system of justice since Trump was charged for his handling of classified documents, while Biden was not.

"In fact if there was a two-tiered system of justice, what would have happened would have been they just would have announced that they weren't prosecuting him and they wouldn't have given any of the reasons," Christie said.

He stressed that "I think the Biden White House would have been happier if he had been charged than for that report to have come out in the midst of a reelection campaign. The fact is: When you're questioning what 70-some percent of the American people are already questioning – whether Joe Biden is too old for the job — and now you have an independent counsel, a special counsel, appointed by his own justice department, concluding that he couldn't bring a trial for that reason, that's much more damaging, politically, than whether people would have agreed or disagreed with him being charged."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Special counsel Robert Hur's report probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents did not cross any lines despite its unflattering description of the president, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.
chris christie, robert hur, joe biden, classified documents, memory
394
2024-18-11
Sunday, 11 February 2024 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved