Christie: Hur Report Did Not Cross Any Lines

Special counsel Robert Hur's report probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents did not cross any lines despite its unflattering description of the president, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Hur, who released his report on Biden's classified documents last week, did not recommend that any charges be filed against the president but stated that Biden was "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," The Hill reported.

Biden and his backers have criticized the report as "inappropriate" and "politically motivated" for its description of the president.

Christie, who was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey for seven years, told "Meet the Press" that "the fact is they had to give the reasons why they weren't prosecuting, when you start off [the] report by saying that he 'willfully and knowingly retained classified documents.' Well, that's a violation of the law."

The former New Jersey governor said that, "so, the question for the prosecutor is then, 'Why aren't you bringing charges?' And he gave two reasons, essentially. One was President Biden's … lack of memory, his condition, and secondly, was that President Biden cooperated."

He emphasized that "once documents were discovered, he let them go in and do whatever they needed to do to get those documents and retrieve them, as opposed to what President Trump did."

Christie also criticized claims by many Republicans that there is a two-tiered system of justice since Trump was charged for his handling of classified documents, while Biden was not.

"In fact if there was a two-tiered system of justice, what would have happened would have been they just would have announced that they weren't prosecuting him and they wouldn't have given any of the reasons," Christie said.

He stressed that "I think the Biden White House would have been happier if he had been charged than for that report to have come out in the midst of a reelection campaign. The fact is: When you're questioning what 70-some percent of the American people are already questioning – whether Joe Biden is too old for the job — and now you have an independent counsel, a special counsel, appointed by his own justice department, concluding that he couldn't bring a trial for that reason, that's much more damaging, politically, than whether people would have agreed or disagreed with him being charged."