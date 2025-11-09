WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china

China Suspends Ban on Exports of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony to US

China Suspends Ban on Exports of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony to US

Sunday, 09 November 2025 05:52 AM EST

China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement. It did not give any further details.

The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.

China announced on Friday the suspension of other export controls imposed on October 9, including expanded curbs on certain rare earth materials and lithium battery materials.

President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier agreed to reduce tariffs and pause other trade measures for a year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a...
china
107
2025-52-09
Sunday, 09 November 2025 05:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved