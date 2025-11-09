China Suspends Ban on Exports of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony to US

China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement. It did not give any further details.

The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.

China announced on Friday the suspension of other export controls imposed on October 9, including expanded curbs on certain rare earth materials and lithium battery materials.

President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier agreed to reduce tariffs and pause other trade measures for a year.