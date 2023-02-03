×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | us | spy balloon | pentagon | cellphones

Retired Air Force Colonel: Balloon Could be Tracking Cellphone Traffic

A balloon floats over Columbia, Missouri, on Friday. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. (Anna Griffin/Missourian via AP)

By    |   Friday, 03 February 2023 04:30 PM EST

The suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over American airspace could have a direct purpose of monitoring cellphone traffic in the United States, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel told CNN on Friday.

While appearing on the network, retired Col. Cedric Leighton explained that China "could be scooping up signals intelligence" with the spy balloon that was last seen over Montana, at an altitude of approximately 60,000 feet.

"In other words, they're looking at our cellphone traffic, our radio traffic," said Leighton.

On Thursday night, word first broke of the spy balloon occupying American airspace. But according to The Associated Press, the same balloon had been flying over the country for at least two days prior.

The Biden administration and Pentagon opted not to shoot down the balloon — which is reportedly the size of three large buses — out of safety precautions for the citizens on the ground.

Not everyone shared that opinion, though, including former President Donald Trump, who succinctly wrote on his Truth Social app Friday: "SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!"

China's foreign ministry office tried to defuse the situation by claiming the balloon was a civilian research "airship," primarily used for gathering weather data.

"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," the ministry said in a statement, while referring to an event beyond the control of the involved parties.

Also, China's ministry office said it would continue to communicate with U.S. officials, as a means of properly handling "this unexpected situation."

However, that statement runs contrary to Col. Leighton's thoughts on the balloon's intended purpose.

The same holds true for the Pentagon.

According to Reuters, the unidentified aircraft's maneuverability "directly challenges" China's assertion that the balloon was a civilian airship which had inadvertently strayed into U.S. territory.

"The fact is we know that it's a surveillance balloon. And I'm not going to be able to be more specific than that," Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon.

"We do know that the balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable. And so we've conveyed this directly to the People's Republic of China at multiple levels."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over American airspace could have a direct purpose of monitoring cellphone traffic in the United States, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel told CNN on Friday.
china, us, spy balloon, pentagon, cellphones
364
2023-30-03
Friday, 03 February 2023 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved