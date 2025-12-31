China Hits US Beef Imports With Quotas, Tariffs

China will impose additional 55% tariffs on U.S. beef imports that exceed newly set quotas, tightening access for American exporters amid a domestic supply glut.

The measures also apply to other major suppliers such as Brazil and Australia, but the impact on the United States comes as China moves to curb imports following record beef inflows and mounting pressure from its domestic industry.

China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday that the total beef import quota for 2026 will be 2.7 million metric tons. Brazil received the largest share at 41.1%, followed by Argentina with 19.0% and Uruguay with 12.1%.

Australia was allocated a quota of 205,000 metric tons, while the United States received 164,000 metric tons. New Zealand and other countries were assigned smaller portions.

In 2024, China imported 1.34 million tons of beef from Brazil, 594,567 tons from Argentina, and 243,662 tons from Uruguay. Imports also included 216,050 tons from Australia, 150,514 tons from New Zealand, and 138,112 tons from the United States.

The measures will take effect on January 1 and remain in place for three years. The total quota will increase annually, reaching 2.8 million metric tons by 2028.

Under the quota plan, Brazil’s allocation will rise from 1.106 million tons in 2026 to 1.151 million tons in 2028. Argentina’s quota will increase from 511,000 tons to 532,000 tons over the same period.

Uruguay’s quota will grow from 324,000 tons in 2026 to 337,000 tons in 2028, while New Zealand’s will rise from 206,000 tons to 214,000 tons. Australia’s quota will increase from 205,000 tons to 213,000 tons, and the U.S. allocation will rise from 164,000 tons to 171,000 tons.

Other countries and regions will collectively see their quota increase from 172,000 tons in 2026 to 179,000 tons in 2028. The additional tariff rate will remain 55% each year.

China made the announcement following two extensions of a beef import probe initiated last December. Officials said the investigation does not target any specific country.

Last week, Chinese beef industry associations urged the government to impose immediate safeguard measures by year-end. State media outlet Global Times reported that the goal was to stabilize market expectations and protect domestic breeders’ livelihoods.

Since 2023, China’s beef breeding sector has suffered heavy losses due to multiple factors, including rising imports. As a result, many breeders have slaughtered breeding cattle to cut costs, according to an industry official quoted by Global Times.

China imported a record 2.87 million metric tons of beef last year. Imports from January to November slipped 0.3% year on year to 2.59 million tons.