China Decries US Tariffs as 'Bullying'

Chinese officials on Friday criticized U.S. tariffs as "bullying" behavior.

"China has always been the most reliable stabilizing force in a turbulent world and the most reliable partner for ASEAN countries in addressing challenges," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Southeast Asian foreign ministers, according to media.

In addition, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing said China would not give in to the U.S. "bullying," according to Newsweek.

"Our countermeasures against the U.S. bullying are not only to protect our legitimate rights and interests but also to uphold international rules and order, safeguard the common interest of all countries and maintain international fairness and justice," spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing.

The report comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that he had "positive and constructive" talks with Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, as the two major powers vied to push their agendas in Asia at a time of tension over Washington's tariff offensive.

Rubio's visit is part of an effort to renew the United States' focus on the Indo-Pacific region and look beyond conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have consumed much of the administration's attention since Trump's return to office in January.

But that has been overshadowed by this week's announcement of steep U.S. tariffs on imports from many Asian countries and U.S. allies, including 25% targeting Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, 32% for Indonesia, 36% for Thailand and Cambodia, and 40% on goods from Myanmar and Laos.

