Tags: China | Russia | Ukraine | china | taiwan | russia | ukraine

China Demands Support for Invading Taiwan From G-7 Members

Chinese fighter jets are displayed at the LIMA Langkawi exhibition. (Chung Jin Mac/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 February 2022 08:15 PM

China's state-run Global Times on Tuesday compared Ukraine's Donbas region, which is being overtaken by separatist groups backed by Russia, to Taiwan, and urged the G-7 member countries to grant a Chinese invasion of Taiwan ''unwavering support.''

The comparison was made on the Global Times' Twitter account as a response to condemnations of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement Monday recognizing the separatists of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine, as two sovereign states. 

According to Breitbart, Putin has ordered Russian ''peacekeeping'' troops into the two territories in order to defend the separatists against Ukraine's military. 

Breitbart adds that China's relationship with Russia becomes more complicated by Russia's recognition of the two territories as states, since Beijing will not recognize sovereign states if other countries claim them as their own, comparing these recognitions to recognizing Taiwan's sovereignty, despite its being an independent country that has never been ruled by Beijing.

Beijing, governed by the Chinese Communist Party, considers Taiwan a ''renegade'' province of mainland China. The CCP has vowed on numerous occasions to ''reunify'' Taiwan with mainland China.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss put out a statement supporting Ukraine on behalf of the G-7, an intergovernmental forum consisting of member states with the largest developed economies, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Japan, France, Italy and the European Union. This caused the Global Times to react and demand support for ''eradicating [the] secessionist regime in Taiwan.''

