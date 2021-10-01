×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | taiwan | air incursion

China Marks National Day With Mass Air Incursion Near Taiwan

8 chinese military jets seen from below flying in a diamond shaped ormation
People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Aviation University's "Red Falcon" Air Demonstration Team perform maneuvers on Hongdu JL-8 at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 01 October 2021 10:58 AM

Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Friday to warn away 25 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, the defense ministry in Taipei said, the same day as China marked its national day, the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

The latest Chinese mission involved 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighters plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said.

It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

The Chinese aircraft all flew in an area close to the Pratas, with the two bombers flying closest to the atoll, according to a map that the ministry issued.

There was no immediate comment from China.

The largest incursion to date happened in June, involving 28 Chinese air force aircraft.

China's latest mission came less than a day after its government launched a vituperative attack on Taiwan's foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a "shrilling" fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, a fluent English speaker, is an outspoken supporter of the island's efforts to push back against pressure from China and regularly appears on think-tank and other panels.

In a lengthy denunciation of Wu late on Thursday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said he was a "diehard" supporter of Taiwan independence who peddled lies that Taiwan is a sovereign country.

It quoted a poem written by Mao in 1963, The River All Red, which was a denunciation of the Soviet Union and United States.

"All forms of comments on Taiwan independence are but flies 'humming, with a burst of shrilling and a fit of sobbing,'" Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the attack was "not worthy" of commenting on.

However, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which crafts policy on China, condemned it as "slander and abuse."

"This kind of verbal violence, unprecedented in the international community, only highlights the overstepping of the rules of the Taiwan-related body on the other side of the Taiwan Strait and how far away it is from civilized society."

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Friday to warn away 25 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, the defense ministry in Taipei said, the same day as China marked its national day, the founding of the People's Republic of China.Chinese-claimed Taiwan has...
china, taiwan, air incursion
424
2021-58-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved