Defense Policy Expert: China's CCP Believes It Can Win Nuclear War

Leading officials in the Chinese Communist Party reportedly believe they can successfully fight and win a potential nuclear war, according to Frank Gaffney, the founder and executive chairman of the Center for Security Policy.

Gaffney said in a statement on his radio program, "Secure Freedom Minute," that "Chinese leaders profess that 'nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.' A powerful Committee on the Present Danger: China webinar yesterday made clear, however, that the CCP actually believes it can fight and win a nuclear conflict — and is preparing to do so."

He went on to say, "This conclusion was reinforced by recent official reports to Congress about developments in China's nuclear arsenal. One that is likely an underestimate says the PRC is tripling its size. Another classified document reportedly assesses China now deploys more long-range land-based missile warheads than we do."

The Pentagon released a security report on China that said the country would likely have a nuclear arsenal of over 1,500 warheads by the year 2035, a claim that Beijing officials have denied. The Federation of American Scientists states that China currently has 350 nuclear warheads, compared to the 5,428 held by the U.S. and 5,977 held by Russia.

Gaffney said: "We have no counterparts to the CCP's vast tunnels for protecting and hiding its missiles, submarines and bombers and for moving and sheltering leadership and civilian populations. Ditto its hypersonic weapons designed for preemptive strikes."

He concludes, "Clearly, we must urgently upgrade our nuclear deterrent — and augment it with effective missile defenses."