Senate GOP Reveals Plans for Taking on China

Senate Republicans plan to crack down on China if they win the majority in this November’s elections.

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is expected to become the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if Republicans win the majority and has unveiled a legislative roadmap, the STRATEGIC Act to reduce China’s global influence, Punchbowl reported.

While the current Congress passed a bill banning TikTok, Risch told Punchbowl Congress has “failed” to act in several areas. Risch’s proposed legislation includes antitrust reform to crack down on China’s predatory economic behavior along with boosting support for Taiwan, according to Punchbowl.

The legislation, which has the support of the Senate Republican conference, makes changes to the Foreign Agents Registration Act by removing certain exemptions for foreign adversaries and targets China’s harassment and abuse of U.S. diplomats. The STRATEGIC Act includes authorization for provisions aimed at preventing Chinese drones in the Middle East, Punchbowl reported.

“This legislation takes strong positions to safeguard U.S. and allied interests and provides actionable provisions that will help us in our strategic competition with China,” Risch told Punchbowl. “We cannot wait for more reports and studies — it is time to start implementing policies.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously tasked committee chairs with developing bipartisan legislation to take on China, Punchbowl said.