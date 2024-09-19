WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | jim risch | taiwan | chuck schumer

Senate GOP Reveals Plans for Taking on China

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:48 AM EDT

Senate Republicans plan to crack down on China if they win the majority in this November’s elections.

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is expected to become the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if Republicans win the majority and has unveiled a legislative roadmap, the STRATEGIC Act to reduce China’s global influence, Punchbowl reported.

While the current Congress passed a bill banning TikTok, Risch told Punchbowl Congress has “failed” to act in several areas. Risch’s proposed legislation includes antitrust reform to crack down on China’s predatory economic behavior along with boosting support for Taiwan, according to Punchbowl.

The legislation, which has the support of the Senate Republican conference, makes changes to the Foreign Agents Registration Act by removing certain exemptions for foreign adversaries and targets China’s harassment and abuse of U.S. diplomats. The STRATEGIC Act includes authorization for provisions aimed at preventing Chinese drones in the Middle East, Punchbowl reported.

“This legislation takes strong positions to safeguard U.S. and allied interests and provides actionable provisions that will help us in our strategic competition with China,” Risch told Punchbowl. “We cannot wait for more reports and studies — it is time to start implementing policies.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously tasked committee chairs with developing bipartisan legislation to take on China, Punchbowl said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Republicans plan to crack down on China if they win the majority in this November's elections.Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is expected to become the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if Republicans win the majority and has unveiled a legislative roadmap,...
china, jim risch, taiwan, chuck schumer
213
2024-48-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved