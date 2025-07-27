WATCH TV LIVE

US Business Delegation to Visit China

Sunday, 27 July 2025 06:24 AM EDT

A high-level delegation from the U.S.-China Business Council will visit China this week and is expected to meet senior Chinese officials, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The delegation will be led by FedEx Chief Executive Rajesh Subramaniam, the council's board chair, and is expected to include Boeing executives and USCBC President Sean Stein, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

"They are expected to meet with Chinese officials - potentially to revive business discussions," a source told the SCMP.

Both sides are also working to secure a visit to China by the U.S. president this year, the SCMP report said.

The council did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The visit coincides with the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations in Sweden, where China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is meeting U.S. officials over July 27-30 for a new round of economic and trade talks.

China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable deal with the White House or risk higher U.S. tariffs.

