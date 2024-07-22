WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | crowdstrike | tiktok | huawei

China Avoided Worst of CrowdStrike Outage

By    |   Monday, 22 July 2024 11:02 AM EDT

As airlines were forced to cancel flights and companies scrambled to deal with systems failures, China faced little disruption from Friday's CrowdStrike outage.

While CrowdStrike is hardly used in China, the company has warned about the cybersecurity threat the country poses, the BBC reported. Instead of using Microsoft, the Chinese generally rely on providers like Alibaba and Tencent Huawai, according to the BBC.

Most of the outages in Chins were from foreign companies, as hotel chains like Sheraton and Marriott had issues with checking people in, the BBC said, citing Chinese social media companies.

"It's a testament to China's strategic handling of foreign tech operations," Josh Kennedy-White, a cybersecurity expert based in Singapore, told the BBC. "Microsoft operates in China through a local partner, 21Vianet, which manages its services independently of its global infrastructure. This setup insulates China's essential services — like banking and aviation — from global disruptions."

China said it believes relying on domestic companies is good for national security. Huawei is banned in many countries, TikTok has been banned on many government devices, and the U.S. has worked to ban the sale of semiconductor chips to China, the BBC said.

A Chinese state-run newspaper published an editorial taking shots at the countries affected by the outage last week.

"Some countries constantly talk about security, generalize the concept of security, but ignore the real security, this is ironic," the editorial in The Global Times said. "Relying solely on top companies to lead network security efforts, as some countries advocate, may hinder not just the inclusive sharing of governance outcomes but also introduce new security risks."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As airlines were forced to cancel flights and companies scrambled to deal with systems failures, China faced little disruption from Friday's CrowdStrike outage.
china, crowdstrike, tiktok, huawei
266
2024-02-22
Monday, 22 July 2024 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved