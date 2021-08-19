Chinese Rap Song Claims COVID Originated in US Military Lab

A group of Chinese rappers with ties to the country's ruling party has released a song claiming that the U.S. is ''hiding'' evidence that COVID-19 originated in a U.S. military lab at Fort Detrick.

Chinese officials claim that a laboratory at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, could have been the original source of COVID-19, and not in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified.

The song, ''Open the Door to Fort Detrick,'' by the group Tianfu Shibian or CD REV, states: "Fort Detrick, more like a witch's cauldron. How many plots came out of your labs? How many dead bodies hanging a tag? What are you hiding, open the door to Fort Detrick. Cause transparency is your favorite. OK, great. America first. We want, want the truth."

"We want the truth,'' the lyrics go. ''Open the door to Fort Detrick. Shed light on tightly held secret. When things are stalemated, let the judges in, medical pros, they are ready for this.''

CD REV member Wang Zixin told China's Global Times that the song came out of ''just a sudden feeling,'' after hearing that the U.S. would not allow an investigation to take place at Fort Detrick, saying he ''felt so angry and thought, we have to rap it out.''

The music video opens with a clip of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in a heated confrontation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as a montage of news clips concerning COVID-19. It was released earlier this month on Chinese social media outlets such as the Xinhua News Agency and quickly gained traction in the country, eventually leading to a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry to post it on Twitter.

"I thought he was someone who never listened to rap music, I felt like I was in another world,'' Wang said.

CD REV, which often appears at events for the Chinese Communist Youth League and is known for its heavily patriotic lyrics, has been accused of spreading "propaganda'' for the Chinese Communist Party.

''This kind of propaganda is a step forward that better suits the demands of its audience,'' Qiao Mu, media researcher and former professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told Reuters about the band in 2017. ''Ordinary people are now rejecting the old preaching ways of the People's Daily newspaper and CCTV News.''

In the Global Times interview, Wang denied that CD REV spreads ''political propaganda'' for the government.

"Media and our ordinary voices resonate differently to audiences. We common people see the truth, but some media think 'these Chinese rappers are being guided by the authorities.' They see our stuff as 'political propaganda,' but choose to not to believe we are just ordinary people," he said.