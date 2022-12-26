Rep. Wenstrup: China Interested in Bioweapons Since 2005

China has been "interested in offensive bioweapons" since 2005, according to House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio.

"Our State Department has put things out over the past, even going back to 2005, that China is interested in offensive bioweapons," Wenstrup said earlier this month on NTD's the "Capitol Report."

Wenstrup previously worked on the House GOP report that claimed COVID-19 could have links to a Chinese bioweapons program.

In the interview, Wenstrup criticized the World Health Organization for its investigation into the origins of the virus.

"When they finally did let people come to China, they really didn't let them into the lab and to see everything," Wenstrup said. "As a matter of fact, they [investigation group] had to be held in quarantine for one or two weeks before they even got to have a conversation.

"And interestingly, the only person they would allow from America was a gentleman named Peter Daszak, who was with EcoHealth Alliance, who was getting NIH [National Institutes of Health] funding, and then working with the Chinese on coronavirus-type of research."

Wenstrup said the House Intelligence Committee will continue to investigate COVID-19's origins after the GOP takes control of the House in January.

"We hope to move forward from here and bring people forward that have been involved with [the Wuhan] Institute of Virology, and any other people that have done this type of science and get their opinions and get knowledge," Wenstrup said.

"These are always the concerns when it comes to weapons. So we need to continue to delve in that direction. And as the Intelligence Committee, we have the responsibility of oversight and to be aware of the national security threats that may be out there."