Tags: chicago | shooting | fatalities | injuries

4 Dead, 14 Injured in Chicago Drive-By Shooting

Thursday, 03 July 2025 06:50 AM EDT

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, said the emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He could not provide the number of people sent to the hospital or their conditions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


