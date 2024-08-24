Chicago Schools Delayed Start, Encouraged Students to Attend DNC

Chicago Public Schools is facing criticism for delaying the start of its school year while simultaneously encouraging students to attend the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, a move some say was politically motivated.

Initially, the academic year was scheduled to begin on Monday, but the school district however had other plans.

"The proposed School Year (SY25) calendar continues to start the school year in August, but moves the first day back a week — just for SY25 — as the city prepares to host the Democratic National Convention," Chicago Public Schools stated in their proposed academic calendar.

The district cited that the size of the Convention, drawing around 75,000 visitors to the city, would be the primary reason for the delay. However, it also mentioned that the event would allow "time for students to attend, volunteer, and participate in the civic process of hosting the Convention."

However, according to Fox News, this explanation has drawn criticism from several education experts and lawmakers, who argue that the decision prioritizes political considerations over students' education.

Doug Mayer, spokesman for the Public Labor Unions Accountability Committee, characterized the district's decision as a "clear example of what happens when Public Sector Unions gain too much power." He argued that the delay, allegedly driven by political agendas, is detrimental to students' educational needs.

In addition to the local criticism, the DNC itself has come under fire for education-related claims made during the event. House Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn faced backlash for stating that "Thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we reopened our schools," a remark criticized on social media for the distict's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corey DeAngelis of the American Federation for Children also condemned the delayed start, arguing that it exemplifies why school choice is essential. He accused Chicago Democrats and teachers unions of "putting politics before the needs of children," and advocated for parents to have the ability to choose educational institutions that prioritize students' needs.