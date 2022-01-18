Chicago Fining Businesses for Not Checking Vaccination Status

The city of Chicago is fining businesses that are not checking the vaccination status of customers after rules went into effect on Jan. 3, requiring service businesses to demand proof for those ages 5 and older, Breitbart reported on Tuesday.

The rule specifies that indoor dining establishments, fitness centers, and entertainment and recreation venues must ''not permit entry to anyone five and older who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless an exception applies.''

The city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency has issued 32 citations to 16 businesses since Jan. 12, according to The Associated Press.

Establishments accused of violating the order can be issued two citations for violating both BACP and Chicago Department of Public Health requirements, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Each violation can lead to a fine between $100 and $10,000. Businesses can also face closure of one day, or potentially longer, ''for egregious situations,'' said Miguel Campos, BACP's supervisor of business compliance investigations.

Other cities across the country have rolled out vaccine passports and fined businesses that refused to comply as well. Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was the first to unveil the Vaccine Key to NYC Pass in August.

''And if you're vaccinated, all of that's going to open up to you. You'll have the key. You can open the door. If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,'' de Blasio said at the time.