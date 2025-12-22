NFL's Bears Could Exit Chicago Amid Stadium Dispute

The NFL's Chicago Bears, who have been exploring options to build a new stadium, recently expanded their search to include sites in northwest Indiana amid stalled negotiations with Democrat leaders for public funding in Illinois.

Bears President Kevin Warren in an open letter to fans last week said the team is looking beyond Arlington Heights, Illinois.

"Moving outside of the city of Chicago is not a decision we reached easily," Warren said. "This project does not represent us leaving; it represents us expanding. The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50% of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site."

The letter came three months after the Bears, who play at Soldier Field, made their plans public to build a stadium in west suburban Arlington Heights. But talks stalled related to financial assistance and tax breaks planned for the stadium.

"We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership," Warren wrote in the letter. "This is not about leverage. ... Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day.

"With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future."

The Bears have committed over $2 billion in private investment, but seek legislative help regarding property taxes for their proposed Arlington Heights site.

The team is requesting a bill that would let it negotiate long-term property tax arrangements directly with local bodies.

Matt Hill, a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said the Bears' move to reopen its search is insulting to fans.

"Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season," Hill said. "The governor's a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, also a Democrat, dismissed any idea that the Bears could move out of state.

"I'm going to keep a straight face here: The Bears belong in the city of Chicago," the mayor said. "I've said repeatedly the door is open for conversations. ... I firmly believe [the Bears'] best position is in the city of Chicago."