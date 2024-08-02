WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chevron | gas | california | texas | fossil | fuel

Chevron Leaving 'Adversarial' California for Texas

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 09:47 PM EDT

The Chevron Corporation announced Friday that it will be moving its corporate headquarters out of California and into Texas over the Golden State's hostility.

"The company's headquarters will move from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas," the gas company said in a press release. "The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years."

Citing their reason for departure, Andy Walz, president of Chevron's Americas Products business, wrote in a business filing last year that "California's policies have made it a difficult place to invest, so we have rejected capital projects in the state. Such capital flight reflects the state's inadequate returns and adversarial business climate."

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement: "This announcement is the logical culmination of a long process that has repeatedly been foreshadowed by Chevron. We're proud of California's place as the leading creator of clean energy jobs — a critical part of our diverse, innovative, and vibrant economy."

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott welcomed Chevron back, writing on X: "WELCOME HOME Chevron! Texas is your true home. Drill baby drill."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Chevron Corporation announced Friday that it will be moving its corporate headquarters out of California and into Texas over the Golden State's hostility. "The company's headquarters will move from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas," the gas company said in a ...
chevron, gas, california, texas, fossil, fuel
185
2024-47-02
Friday, 02 August 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved