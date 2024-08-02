Chevron Leaving 'Adversarial' California for Texas

The Chevron Corporation announced Friday that it will be moving its corporate headquarters out of California and into Texas over the Golden State's hostility.

"The company's headquarters will move from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas," the gas company said in a press release. "The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years."

Citing their reason for departure, Andy Walz, president of Chevron's Americas Products business, wrote in a business filing last year that "California's policies have made it a difficult place to invest, so we have rejected capital projects in the state. Such capital flight reflects the state's inadequate returns and adversarial business climate."

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement: "This announcement is the logical culmination of a long process that has repeatedly been foreshadowed by Chevron. We're proud of California's place as the leading creator of clean energy jobs — a critical part of our diverse, innovative, and vibrant economy."

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott welcomed Chevron back, writing on X: "WELCOME HOME Chevron! Texas is your true home. Drill baby drill."