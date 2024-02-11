Chernobyl Wolves Develop Cancer Resilience: Study

Wolves inhabiting the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear disaster, have exhibited notable genetic mutations that seem to confer an enhanced resistance to cancer, according to a study.

The adaptation was uncovered by Cara Love, an evolutionary biologist at Princeton University, whose research suggests the mutations could offer valuable insights for human cancer research. Love's team undertook a detailed study, fitting the wolves with GPS collars that also measured radiation exposure and collecting blood samples to examine the animals' response to the radioactive environment.

Data revealed that the wolves endured high radiation zones, ostensibly due to their peculiar adaptations.

The research, which was detailed at the Society of Integrative and Comparative Biology's annual meeting, identified specific areas within the wolves' genomes that may underlie their resistance to cancer.