Chelsea Manning Now Claims She's Scared of Onetime Ally Glenn Greenwald

In a series of recent cryptic Twitter posts, Chelsea Manning, the transgender female soldier jailed for supplying Wikileaks with thousands of classified documents, now says she fears her one-time journalist ally Glenn Greenwald, who helped raise some $100,000 for her legal defense.

"Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now, but if I get it, I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did," Manning tweeted Thursday. "I can’t deal with this anymore. I’m terrified of you and everything you do. You’re greedy, unprincipled, and I’m embarrassed for ever considering you a friend."

In another tweet, she said that after dealing with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, she was "no longer going to be afraid" of saying what was on her mind or taking a stand against former "allies but who have chosen to bash, harass, humiliate, intimidate, and lie to get ahead."

She offered no other specifics.

Greenwald, who helped found "The Intercept" independent media company and publication, was a staunch supporter of Manning’s over the years as the government prosecuted her.

According to Biography.com, Manning was born Bradley Manning, and joined the U.S. Army in 2007 before being deployed to Iraq in 2009.

She was convicted in 2013 of espionage for turning over thousands of classified documents that she found troubling to the Wikileaks media organization.

President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year prison sentence, and she was released in 2017.

Greenwald has been in Manning’s corner, writing an opinion column back in 2011 saying she was a "consummate hero" for divulging what she knew about injustices in the military.

He reacted to her tweet by releasing several communications they had since 2016.

"I have long been one of Chelsea Manning’s most ardent defenders, both publicly and personally," Greenwald wrote on his Substack page Friday. "In 2010, I broke the story of how she was being tortured and held in inhumane conditions by the Obama administration, leading to the resignation of one of Obama’s senior aides, PJ Crowley."

He said he helped her raise $100,000, including his own $10,000 donation, to help with her defense when she was prosecuted.

"Given how vague her denunciation was and how utterly bereft her accusations were of specifics, her tweets left hanging the innuendo that I had done something horrible to her personally or had threatened her in some way," he said. "Why else would she be ‘terrified’ of me? Her outburst was predictably seized upon by the standard horde of embittered liberal corporate journalists with whom I’m proudly at war and went mega-viral."