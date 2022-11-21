×
Tags: check | twitter

Musk Says Twitter to Hold Off Relaunching Blue Check Verification

(AP)

Monday, 21 November 2022 09:20 PM EST

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29. 

