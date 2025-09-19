Watch Live Charlie Kirk Memorial With President Trump Sunday on Newsmax

Newsmax and Newsmax2 will provide special live coverage this Sunday of the "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" memorial service from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak with more than 20,000 people attending.

When to Watch:

Noon ET Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Newsmax pre-coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET.

The memorial officially starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Newsmax's coverage will reflect on the Turning Point USA founder's life, his impact on American politics and faith, as well as the ongoing investigation into his Sept. 10 assassination.

Newsmax anchors Lidia Curanaj and Bob Brooks will anchor coverage from New York.

Rob Schmitt and Bianca de la Garza will broadcast live on-site from the stadium, located just west of Phoenix.

Inside the stadium, Newsmax's Michael Carter will provide exclusive reporting, with John Huddy and Joe Moeller outside covering overflow crowds and at Turning Point USA's headquarters.

Newsmax's coverage will also include exclusive interviews with prominent voices reflecting on Kirk's legacy.

Expected guests include:

Edward Graham

Dr. Ben Carson

Rick Santorum

Scott Presler

Michael Savage

Lucas Miles

Mark Meadows

Jack Posobiec

Dick Morris

Kevin and Sam Sorbo

Rep. Abe Hamadeh

Tudor Dixon

Mercedes Schlapp

Additional high-profile figures from the administration and among the event's speakers are also expected.

The memorial program features a large lineup of national leaders, including:

Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary Marco Rubio

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary Pete Hegseth

Director Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor

The worship portion of the service will feature celebrated Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Cody Carnes.

Sunday's service will be both a celebration of his life and a defining moment for the movement Charlie Kirk inspired.

Don't miss Newsmax's exclusive live coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET this Sunday!

