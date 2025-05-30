Chamber of Commerce Launches Ad Blitz Behind Tax Bill

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced a six-figure ad campaign in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will fund President Donald Trump's domestic policy agenda.

The chamber said its advertising blitz, set to begin this week, targets "misinformation" about the tax policy bill and is part of the chamber's larger advocacy centering on tax efforts.

The advertising campaign will run in select states and congressional districts in the form of 32 billboards across the country and targeted paid media, the chamber said.

"There is a lot of misinformation being spread about this legislation. This is part of our effort to educate the public on why the bill is good for the economy and for creating more jobs with higher wages, and we want to thank the lawmakers who are working to get this proposal enacted into law," the Chamber of Commerce's senior political strategist, Ashlee Rich Stephenson, said in the release.

The budget bill passed the House by one vote and now sits before the Senate, which will take up action on it when Congress returns from recess next week. A handful of Republican senators have vowed to slash more spending than their House counterparts.

The chamber said its efforts will help raise awareness on the benefits of making permanent the 2017 federal tax overhaul enacted under Trump and the importance of his pro-growth policy.

The chamber also said the ad blitz will also draw "attention to those Members of Congress who are not supportive of the bill and in fact would be voting in favor of the largest tax increase in history."

The ads mention 14 members of the House and two senators, the group said. It did not name names.

The chamber cited a March poll that showed a majority of voters (64%) support making the tax cuts permanent. Further, the survey conducted by McLaughlin and Associates said 65% of American voters are more likely to vote for candidates who support permanent tax relief.