US CENTCOM: 95 ISIS Ops Conducted in 60 Days

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 09:39 PM EST

A press release from the U.S. Central Command on Monday reported that the United States has carried out 95 operations in Iraq and Syria targeting ISIS in the past 60 days.

"These operations resulted in 163 terrorists killed and 33 captured, including over 30 senior and mid-level ISIS leaders," the sparse press release read. "Sustained pressure on ISIS leaders has constrained their ability to operate and to plan attacks."

According to The Hill, two U.S. service members have been wounded as a result of these operations, and a third person has been assessed for traumatic brain injury.

"Alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists and disrupt their capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as those of our allies and partners," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said.

Nick Koutsobinas

