Facebook Bans Pro-Trump PAC Ads Through Election

A pro-Trump super PAC has had its ads banned by Facebook, according to the Washington Examiner, potentially for 90 days, which would last through the November presidential election.

The Committee to Defend the President is blocked from digital ads on the social media giant for sharing alleged "misinformation," per the report.

"As a result of the Committee to Defend the President's repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time on our platform," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement, per the Examiner.

The PAC shot back at the political censorship, calling out the "Trump-hating" fact-checkers seeking to "restrict free speech."

"Facebook is determined to restrict free speech and attack those who dare to support President Trump," Committee to Defend the President Chairman Ted Harvey wrote in a statement, the Examiner reported. "When their liberal, Trump-hating 'fact-checkers' complained about the Committee's first ad for correctly calling out Joe Biden, we changed it. When those same 'fact-checkers' didn't bother to check the facts or even watch our second ad, they still banned us."

"The Committee will not be silenced by 'woke' Silicon Valley elites, as we expose the real Joe Biden. We have reallocated our entire Facebook budget to other online platforms, so Americans can see the whole truth — not just Facebook's truth."

The ad that led to the ban asked African American voters what they "received in return" for voting for Democrats.

"Barack Obama is right," the now-deleted video read, per the report. "For the last 70 years a majority of African Americans have voted for Democrats. ‪What have they received in return?‬"

The ad declared: "the worst jobs‬," "the worst housing‬," and "distrust between law enforcement and their communities‬," claiming a Joe Biden presidency would lead to "more of the same.‬"