CDC Cancels Vaccine Advisory Meeting; No New Date

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee meeting will not be held, according to a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations for who should get which vaccines, had been scheduled to meet Feb. 25-27, according to the CDC's website.

But no Federal Register notice had been made to announce the meeting, nor had the CDC posted an agenda.

A new date has not been set for the meeting.

"We will not hold the ACIP meeting later this month. Further information will be shared as available," HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said.

The committee's recommendations have typically affected U.S. health insurance coverage, state policies on vaccines needed for schools, and how physicians advise parents and patients.

The committee typically meets three times a year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members of the panel last June.

At the last committee meeting in December, it voted to remove the recommendation that all newborns in the U.S. receive a hepatitis B vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other leading medical organizations have sued in a bid to stop the new vaccine schedule, arguing that the overhaul was illegal and not driven by evidence.

The suit seeks to replace the Kennedy-appointed Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and have its decisions overturned.

Several state and medical groups, including the AAP, have made their own set of vaccine recommendations as an alternative to the CDC's.

On Wednesday, it was announced that National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya will take over as acting director of the CDC.

Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill, who is also acting CDC director, is leaving both roles as part of a larger shake-up of HHS leadership and will be offered a different role in the Trump administration outside the HHS.

California said this week it is preparing a lawsuit challenging recent federal changes to U.S. childhood vaccine recommendations made by the Trump administration, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

A California lawsuit over the childhood vaccination schedule would add legal pressure on the administration, as medical organizations and public health experts have warned the changes could reduce vaccination rates.

Reuters contributed to this report.