CDC: Suicide Deaths Fell Slightly in 2024

The U.S. suicide rate dipped slightly in 2024, offering a small but hopeful improvement after years of increases, according to new provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A little over 48,800 people died by suicide last year, about 500 fewer than in 2023.

That translates to a national rate of 13.7 deaths per 100,000 people, down from more than 14 per 100,000 the year before.

"Whether this is a blip on the radar” or the start of a prolonged decline, is unclear, Katherine Keyes, a public health professor at Columbia University, told The Associated Press.

Suicide remains the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S., data shows, and rates have generally climbed for almost two decades with only a brief dip at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic before rising again.

Many factors can increase suicide risk, including depression, difficulty accessing mental health care and the easy accessibility to firearms.

About 55% of suicide deaths involve guns, according to CDC data.

Last year’s small decline wasn’t seen across all groups, though. Adults in their late 20s and early 30s showed a notable drop, but most other age groups remained stable.

Rates also varied by region, falling in parts of the South and Midwest while staying high in the Mountain West.

Some experts point to improved screening efforts in large health systems, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as one possible reason for the drop.

Another factor may be the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which has been in place for three years and connects millions of callers to trained mental health counselors.

The hotline includes a dedicated option for military veterans, who are at a higher risk for suicide.

But experts also expressed concern about recent changes to the system.

Last summer, the Trump administration removed the option that allowed LGBTQ+ callers under 25 to connect directly with a counselor trained to support them.

“I don’t think it’s a good sign that we’re eliminating programs that are designed to reach out to the highest-risk individuals,” Keyes said.

Stigma remains a barrier too. Suicides are often underreported because some families are uncomfortable acknowledging the cause of death, historian Alexandra Lord of the National Museum of American History, explained to The Associated Press.

But experts say people are generally more open to seeking help today compared with the past.

The 988 Lifeline is available for anyone facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns or who just needs someone to talk to. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center has additional resources.