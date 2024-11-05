WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cdc | covid-19 | booster | vaccine | healthcare | workers | hospitals

CDC: 15.3 Percent of Healthcare Workers Got COVID-19 Booster

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:54 PM EST

Just 15.3% of the nearly 8 million healthcare workers in acute care hospitals got the COVID-19 booster during the 2023-2024 season, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found.

Rates were lowest among nursing home workers at just 10.5%.

"These two events might have affected vaccination campaigns and on-site access to COVID-19 vaccines in nursing homes," the CDC wrote in an analysis of the survey data.

The findings, published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, also found that:

  • Flu vaccine coverage was 80.7% during the 2023-24 cold and flu season among about 8.8 million healthcare workers employed in over 4,000 acute care hospitals.
  • Coverage with COVID-19 vaccination among healthcare personnel in nursing homes decreased from 22.8% during the 2022-23 respiratory virus season.
  • Coverage was lowest at 12.7% among licensed independent practitioners.

"Like findings in previous studies, the current findings highlight the need to further investigate barriers to vaccination among health care personnel and identify additional strategies to address these challenges," the report stated.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Just 15.3% of the nearly 8 million healthcare workers in acute care hospitals got the COVID-19 booster during the 2023-2024 season, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found.
cdc, covid-19, booster, vaccine, healthcare, workers, hospitals, nursing homes
165
2024-54-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved