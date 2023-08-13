×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cbs news | CBSN | khemlani | bbc

CBS News President Khemlani Steps Down

Sunday, 13 August 2023 09:40 PM EDT

The president of CBS News, Neeraj Khemlani, stepped down on Sunday after two years on the job, The New York Times reported.

Khemlani will stay at CBS in a different role, the Times reported, citing an email he sent to staff members.

The paper said CBS had not yet named a replacement for Khemlani, who shared duties with Wendy McMahon.

Lask week, CBS announced that its 24/7 streaming news service CBSN, will soon be available on CBS All Access, the network's digital subscription video on-demand and streaming service.

That move came after CBS News announced a partnership with BBC News to share content and resources across the globe.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The president of CBS News, Neeraj Khemlani, stepped down on Sunday after two years on the job, The New York Times reported.
cbs news, CBSN, khemlani, bbc
108
2023-40-13
Sunday, 13 August 2023 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved