CBS News President Khemlani Steps Down

The president of CBS News, Neeraj Khemlani, stepped down on Sunday after two years on the job, The New York Times reported.

Khemlani will stay at CBS in a different role, the Times reported, citing an email he sent to staff members.

The paper said CBS had not yet named a replacement for Khemlani, who shared duties with Wendy McMahon.

Lask week, CBS announced that its 24/7 streaming news service CBSN, will soon be available on CBS All Access, the network's digital subscription video on-demand and streaming service.

That move came after CBS News announced a partnership with BBC News to share content and resources across the globe.