Catholic Group Slams Biden's 'Notable Silence' on Church Attacks

Conservative advocacy group CatholicVote launched a $1 million ad campaign on Wednesday criticizing President Joe Biden's "notable silence" on attacks on dozens of churches following the Supreme Court's ruling reversing Roe v. Wade's constitutional right to an abortion, The Washington Times has reported.

The ad campaign, which is scheduled to air in Arizona and Wisconsin, as well as in "key districts" in other states, contrasts Biden's response to that of the only other Catholic President, John F. Kennedy, who forcefully spoke out against arson attacks on churches in the early 1960s.

The ad shows Kennedy's clear condemnation, followed by Biden stating, "Keep protesting, because — keep making your point."

Biden has sided with those upset with the court's decision. Although he urged activists to "keep all protests peaceful," the president did not refer to the assaults on churches.

CatholicVote told the Washington Examiner that "not a single person has been arrested, and Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice] has prosecuted zero individuals responsible for these attacks."

CatholicVote spokesperson Joshua Mercer told The Washington Times, "The American people are disgusted by the inaction of our Justice Department. This ad sends an important message, calling on our lawmakers to demand action against this vicious campaign of targeted violence against Catholics."

According to CatholicVote, there have been vandalism and arson attacks against at least 69 churches, as well as 64 pro-life pregnancy centers, since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

The FBI issued a statement on June 17 declaring that the attacks were under investigation, insisting that the agency "takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities," the Washington Times reported.