Diocese: 'Irreplaceable' $2M Tabernacle Stolen From Brooklyn Catholic Church

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a tabernacle in St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood in New York, which was stolen between Thursday, May 26, 2022 and Saturday, May 28, 2022.  (NYPD via AP)

Monday, 30 May 2022 05:55 PM

A tabernacle valued at $2 million was stolen from a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn over Memorial Day weekend, according to the New York Police Department.

Officials also say statues of angels flanking the church altar were decapitated over the weekend.

The tabernacle theft likely occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church near Slope Park, according to police officials.

How did vandals accomplish this much damage at the church? Police say power tools were used to "forcefully cut open" the altar and access the 18-karat-gold tabernacle — which has been part of the St. Augustine design since the 1890s. 

According to The Guardian, the tabernacle box contained holy communion items and was also decorated with jewels.

The tabernacle bore the description of a "masterpiece and one of the most expensive tabernacles in the country, guarded by its own security system," which involves an "electronically operated burglar-proof safe" and 1-inch thick steel plates that "completely enclose the tabernacle."

In a media statement, the Diocese of Brooklyn said the stolen tabernacle "is irreplaceable due to its historical and artistic value. The Holy Eucharist housed inside the tabernacle was thrown all over the altar."

Regarding the angel statues, the decapitation likely coincided with the tabernacle theft, according to officials.  

"This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound," Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine, said in the diocese statement.

"To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect," Tumino said.

The NYPD has asked the public for any tips or information relating to the burglary/damaged statues.

Newsfront
