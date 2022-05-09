LA Catholics Escort Abortion Rights Demonstrators Out of Mother's Day Mass

Supporters of abortion rights who came to disrupt Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles were quickly escorted out by parishioners, according to video footage.

Although Los Angeles police were called to the cathedral on Sunday, the department said it is not seeking the protesters for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act because the cathedral is not pressing charges.

The FACE Act prohibits ''violent, threatening, damaging and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right'' to obtain abortions, but it also bans the use of force, physical obstruction, injury or intimidation to ''injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.''

A spokeswoman for the LAPD told The Daily Wire, ''By the time we responded, the protesters had left the location.''

''Officers remained at the location for any further protests,'' she said.

The Catholic News Agency reports that video footage shows Catholics kneeling shortly before the distribution of Communion as several costumed abortion rights supporters stand in the aisles of the sanctuary.

''Handmaids'' costumes are frequently worn by abortion activists and symbolize enslaved women who are raped and forced to give birth, inspired by Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, ''The Handmaid's Tale.''

Church goers can be heard telling protesters ''Respect us,'' and women can be seen sitting in the pews with roses, which were apparently handed out by the church for Mother's Day.

One woman wearing a mask can be seen pushing the protesters out of the aisles as the organist starts to play and the protesters leave the church.

''I have a right to my body,'' one protester yells as she is removed from the church. ''My choice!''

''Get out of here,'' a man can be heard shouting.

''Get your hands off me!'' she repeatedly demands.

In a statement to The Daily Wire, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said that ''the incident was handled accordingly by Cathedral Security ensuring limited disruption of Mass,'' adding that ''demonstrations had been anticipated across the country.''

''We continue to join our prayers as an Archdiocese in solidarity with the U.S. Catholic Bishops to pray for change in our laws to help all women in need in our communities,'' the archdiocese statement said.

The abortion rights advocacy group Ruth Sent Us — named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — called for protesters to storm Catholic churches on Sunday.

''Whether you're a ‘Catholic for Choice', ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,'' the activist group tweeted. ''Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8.''