NYPD Official Named as New Intelligence Director for Capitol Police

A top official for the New York Police Department has been selected to be the Capitol Police's new director of intelligence.

Ravi Satkalmi has served as deputy director for intelligence for the New York Police Department since 2016 and will assume his new post next month, the Capitol Police said in a statement Thursday.

While working for the NYPD, Satkalmi managed a team of investigators whose work led to numerous successful counterterrorism prosecutions, according to the statement.

He also helped establish the department's efforts to counter domestic extremism.

"Ravi Satkalmi has more than a decade of national security, intelligence and law enforcement experience," said Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. "He has a proven track record of building strong teams, leading during crises, and driving critical change.

"This is another big step to expand and build upon our growing intelligence and protective capabilities. We applaud the work of Acting Director Julie Farnam and the USCP intelligence team, which has been working for more than a year to improve the way we gather, analyze, and distribute intelligence."

Farnam will now serve as assistant director of the division.

In July of last year, a bipartisan Senate report concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol found breakdowns in communications throughout several agencies in the days leading up to the attacks, indicating issues concerning the FBI and Department of Homeland Security as well as the Capitol Police.

The 100-page report said the federal agencies did not raise a sufficient alarm concerning the threat of violence and that the Capitol Police's intelligence division did not adequately communicate what it knew with the department's leaders and rank-and-file officers, NBC News reported.