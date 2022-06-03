×
Tags: capitol police | crime | arrest

Authorities Arrest Man With Fake Badge Outside US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police on patrol
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 03 June 2022 04:16 PM

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 55-year-old man outside the Capitol who was brandishing a fake badge Friday, the Independent reported.

Jerome Felipe, a retired New York police officer, was taken into custody by authorities after body armor, a BB gun, high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition were found in his 2017 Dodge Charger outside Peace Circle.

Felipe allegedly claimed he was a criminal investigator and presented officers with a fake badge that read "Department of the INTERPOL."

Felipe, 53, who currently lives in Michigan, is facing charges related to unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition, according to police.

The incident is under further investigation.
 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TOP

