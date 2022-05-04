×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: capitol | attack | oath keepers | doj

Oath Keepers Member Pleads Guilty to Sedition in US Capitol Attack

Oath Keepers Member Pleads Guilty to Sedition in US Capitol Attack
A view of the U.S. Capitol Building on May 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:16 PM

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia on Wednesday admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, the latest in a string of courtroom victories for the Justice Department.

William Todd Wilson of North Carolina pleaded guilty during a federal court hearing in Washington. He was the third Oath Keepers defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Several other defendants are still on track for a trial later this year, including Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers.

An indictment against Rhodes and others unsealed in January is the only criminal case accusing participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of engaging in seditious conspiracy, defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States."

About 800 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, attacking police and sending lawmakers scrambling for safety. Trump has made false claims that he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

According to prosecutors, Rhodes had warned his group to prepare for a "bloody and desperate fight" in the days leading up to the Capitol assault.

About 250 Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

The Justice Department has obtained convictions in all four Capitol riot cases that ended in a jury trial. Most recently, a jury on Monday convicted Thomas Webster, rejecting arguments that the former New York City police officer was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington police officer with a flagpole and tackled him.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia on Wednesday admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, the latest in a string of courtroom victories for the Justice Department.
capitol, attack, oath keepers, doj
280
2022-16-04
Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved