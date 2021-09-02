Candace Owens Denied COVID-19 Test for Her 'Disinformation'

Conservative activist Candace Owens says she was denied a COVID-19 test in Colorado because the owner of the testing center objected to her political positions.

Owens tweeted about the flap, calling out the Aspen, Colorado, facility for political bias:

"Here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her," Owens tweeted. "She clearly isn't stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community."

The tweet showed an email from testing facility owner Suzanna Lee writing that she was "going to refuse this booking and deny service" because she claimed Owens has "worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing, and discouraging the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations."

Lee pointed Owens to "the free kiosk by city hall," which she admits "has inconsistent result times," showing a lack of concern for Owens' health or a potential to spread COVID-19 if she were to be found positive, Owens pointed out in a response.

"My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected," Lee wrote. "It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you."

Owens responded to Lee's denial, calling it "the most hilarious e-mail [she has] ever received in [her] life."

"Nothing screams 'this virus isn’t political' quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case-by-case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community COVID measures," Owens' e-mail response to Lee read.

"Nothing screams 'I love my local community' quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus."