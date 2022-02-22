Poll: Trudeau Crackdown Unpopular in US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to the ongoing protest by truckers in the country's capital city of Ottawa, Ontario, is negatively viewed by most voters in the United States, according to a new poll from the Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group.

The poll shows that just over half of American voters disapprove of Trudeau's actions, including about three-quarters of independent voters and almost 9-in-10 Republicans. However, most Democrats approve of Trudeau's response to the protest.

55.3% disapprove of Trudeau's handling of the protest.

35.1% approve of Trudeau's response.

9.6% are unaware of the situation.

74.4% of independents disapprove, 20.8% approve, 4.8% are unaware.

87.3% of Republicans disapprove, 8.1% approve, 4.6% are unaware.

65% of Democrats approve, 17.2% disapprove, 17.1% are unaware.

Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said in a statement: "Prime Minister Trudeau's heavy-handed tactics to squash peaceful protests in Canada have shocked freedom-loving people around the world.

"However, Americans will be equally stunned to learn from these numbers that 65 percent of Democrats actually support the tyranny happening right before our eyes, and 17 percent have not even heard about one of the most consequential stories of 2022.

"The corporate media's false reporting — or in many cases flat out ignoring this story — has contributed to this result. If we want to avoid totalitarianism in our own country, the people must be given the truth. This is shameful and horrifying."

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters in the U.S. from February 18-20, 2022 with no margin of error given.