Tags: canada | tariffs | carney | trump

Trump: Canada's Carney Wants to Make a Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 02:52 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to make a trade deal and will visit the White House within the next week.

Trump said he had congratulated Carney on Monday's election win when the Canadian leader called Tuesday.

"He called me up yesterday -- he said let's make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House after a televised Cabinet meeting.

Trump said Carney "couldn't have been nicer and I congratulated him." He said the Canadian leader would come to the White House within a week.

Trump said this week's Canadian election sends a "very mixed signal because it's almost even, which makes it very complicated for the country. It's [a] pretty tight race."

