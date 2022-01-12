Quebec Planning a 'Significant' Tax on Unvaccinated

The Canadian province of Quebec is planning to hit the "small minority" of Quebecers with a "significant" tax for being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The province's Premier François Legault made the announcement — which would be the first of its kind — during a Tuesday press conference.

"Unfortunately, there is still a small minority, about 10 percent of the population, that refuses to get vaccinated," Legault stated, according to the National Post. "I sense the frustration from Quebecers towards that minority that … is clogging our hospitals."

"That is why I am announcing that we are currently working on a health contribution that will be charged to all Quebec adults who refuse to get vaccinated," Legault continued, but later added that medically exempt would be excluded from the new tax.

According to the BBC, only 12.8% of Quebec residents are unvaccinated, "but they make up nearly a third of all hospital cases." And according to the New York Post, out of Quebec's 8 million residents, "2,742 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and about 255 are in intensive care in Quebec." While Legault did not detail how much a tax on the unvaccinated would be, he did cite that it would be "significant."