New Harris TV Ad Actually Claims She Will Cut Prices

A new TV ad launched Tuesday by the Democrat nominee Kamala Harris' presidential campaign boasts she will cut costs to help middle class Americans, despite presiding over a precipitous inflationary period in her 3½ years in the White House.

The 30-second ad, titled "Focused," is part of a $370 million post-Labor Day advertising blitz that will run through Election Day. It marks the fourth economic ad launched by her campaign since the Democratic National Convention in an effort to blame increased costs on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who left the White House in 2021.

"We all know costs are too high, but while corporations are gouging families, Trump is focused on giving them tax cuts," the ad says. "She'll make groceries more affordable by cracking down on price gouging. And she'll cut housing costs by taking on corporate speculators."

Under Biden-Harris, grocery prices are up 20% compared to four years ago, according to The New York Times. Prices across the board are up 20.3% since January 2021, when Joe Biden took over as president, according to a report last month by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Further, Harris' assertions that soaring costs can be blamed on price-gouging have been widely rebutted. Prices paid by businesses have risen 19.4% under Biden-Harris, the same increase that consumers have experienced, according to the Heritage Foundation.

"Had producers or retailers been price gouging (that is, increasing prices more than inflation justified), the rate of inflation for consumers would have exceeded that for producers. It did not," the Heritage Foundation wrote.

Monthly mortgage payments are 85% higher than when Biden-Harris took over in January 2021, according to Ways and Means.

Also, according to the committee:

Real wages and benefits have fallen 3.9% since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration

For 40 straight months, inflation has been above the Federal Reserve's 2% target

Inflation outpaced wages for 26 straight months under the Biden-Harris administration

Under the Biden-Harris administration, interest rates hit their highest levels in 23 years.

However, the Harris campaign is trying to pin the blame of the last four years on Trump.

Harris "knows costs are still too high for Americans and has a plan to bring them down," Harris-Walz national spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak said in a release," according to The Hill, adding, Trump "either doesn't get it or doesn't care."