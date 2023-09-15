×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | school district | lgbtq | pride flag

California School Districts Ban LGBTQ Pride Flags

By    |   Friday, 15 September 2023 10:46 AM EDT

Two school districts in California banned the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags, moves that were praised and criticized by local residents, according to The San Jose Mercury News.

The school district in Sunol, a town with a population of less than 1,000 in Alameda County, on Tuesday, approved a resolution to prevent the local elementary school from flying an LGBTQ+ pride flag. Some residents who opposed the decision said they were considering moving to recall the two of the three school board members who voted for the ban.

Temecula, a city of just over 100,000 in Riverside County, also voted on Tuesday to restrict the flags that can be flown on school property, but the resolution does not ban specific flags, stating: "No flag other than the United States of America and State of California may be displayed on school grounds, including classrooms, unless it is a country, state, or United States military flag used solely for educational purposes within the adopted curriculum."

According to Mercury News, more than 100 people waited outside the open session of the Temecula school board's meeting to voice their support or opposition to the rule, which many saw as a way to ban LGBTQ+ flags without having to specify them as prohibited.

"It's just unreal, they way that they are chipping away at the humanity of kids of color, kids on the LGBTQ spectrum, anyone who isn't their white evangelical, in their church — they other them," said Jennifer San Nicolas, a local mother with two children in Temecula Valley schools.

Another resident, Ryan Waroff, said: "This isn't anti-LGBTQ, this isn't anti-trans. We live in America, and in America, we're allowed to be whatever we want, but let's unite under the one unifying goal, that's 'We're all Americans.' I would like to see us come back to that."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two school districts in California banned the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags, moves that were praised and criticized by local residents, according to The San Jose Mercury News.
california, school district, lgbtq, pride flag
304
2023-46-15
Friday, 15 September 2023 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved