California Reparations Report Hits Child Support Debt

The California Reparations Task Force's final report has recommended the termination of all interest on unpaid child support payments if the debtor is Black, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The report criticized "discriminatory laws" for having "torn African American families apart," and for resulting in a larger portion of Black fathers owing child support. In addition, the 10% interest applied to unpaid child support debt further hinders the ability of Black fathers to further their own educations while paying off their debts.

"The Task Force recommends that the Legislature enact legislation to terminate all interest accrued on back child support, requiring only the payment of the principal owed. At a minimum, the proposal recommends that the Legislature eliminate the prospective accrual of interest on child support debt for low-income parents," according to the report.

The report also recommended that police no longer enforce public urination laws, stating that they are essentially "criminalizing poverty." Instead, the report called for a "public health" response to the issue rather than having law enforcement be the first ones involved.

"This disconnect often results in the use of excessive and sometimes fatal force that falls disproportionately on Black individuals," the report stated. "Given the devastating impacts of this kind of over-policing, the Task Force recommends that the Legislature prohibit law enforcement from criminally enforcing public disorder infractions and other low-level crimes."