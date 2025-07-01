150 Calif. Guard Troops Leave LA to Help Wildfire Unit

The Trump administration has pulled about 150 members of California's National Guard from its deployment in Los Angeles to assist with the state's wildfire fighting efforts.

The U.S. Northern Command said in a statement Tuesday that about 150 Guard troops were released from their mission to protect federal buildings and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during enforcement operations in Los Angeles, The Hill reported.

Trump activated approximately 4,000 members of California's national guard last month, without the approval of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom following riots sparked by ICE enforcement efforts in the city. Trump also sent about 700 Marines to Los Angeles to help protect federal property and personnel.

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, who leads the U.S. Northern Command, sent the release request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth but had asked for closer to 200 Guard members, part of Task Force 51, to be allowed to return to their local commands, The Hill reported.

The troops can now aid Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, the California National Guard's wildfire-fighting unit.

California sued the Trump administration about the guard deployment. Newsom argued it was unlawful and diverted troops away from vital drug enforcement and firefighting work.

"The California National Guard is vital for various State functions including emergency and natural disaster response and drug interdiction," the lawsuit stated. "This deployment comes when California is in the midst of peak wildfire season for both Northern and Southern California and may need to rely on their crucial support, as the state did during the Los Angeles fires earlier this year. When the state faces simultaneous emergencies, the National Guard's resources can be stretched thin."

The request came as Joint Task Force Rattlesnake is at 40% of its regular staffing levels, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Newsom's office. The level of protest-related unrest has decreased since riots began June 6.

Newsom called Trump's federalization of his National Guard illegal. Even though the activation of the National Guard is typically carried out by the governor at the request of local leaders, they have often been activated by the president to quell civil unrest.

"Trump caved. Our firefighters are finally returning to fight wildfires. Better late than never," Newsom said in a statement on X regarding the release of troops, according to the Times. "Now — send the rest home. Nearly 5,000 soldiers — including police, paramedics, and first responders — are still sitting idle in L.A. for nothing."