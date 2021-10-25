California Man Drives Into Protest Against COVID-19 Mandates

A man was arrested in California on Saturday after police said he drove a Jeep Wrangler into a crowd of people protesting COVID-19 mandates in Palmdale, where he injured one woman.

"A witness stated a man disagreed with the protest, entered his vehicle and intentionally drove toward the protesters," Deputy Trina Schrader stated on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The suspect then drove away westbound and out of view."

The driver, William Aslaksen, 64, was arrested 90 minutes later. Aslaksen was subsequently booked at the Palmdale Sheriff's Department on suspicion of felony assault and was held there on $50,000 bail as of Sunday. He has a scheduled appearance at the Antelope Valley Municipal Court in Lancaster on Tuesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.