California Slashes Illegal Alien Healthcare to Plug Budget Hole

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new state budget that includes knifing away at healthcare for illegal aliens to help shore up a $12 billion budget shortfall.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the state’s highly-touted healthcare program for illegal aliens will stop enrolling new adult illegals beginning in 2026, and beginning in July 2027, will require illegals under age 60 to pay a monthly $30 premium. That premium will also be required of some immigrants who have obtained legal status.

California significantly expanded free healthcare for illegals in 2024, allowing most illegal immigrants access to its government-managed health insurance initiative. The state administration went forward with the costly plan even as California was facing a $68 billion deficit.

Newsom’s press office posted about the new state budget, highlighting the top ten positive elements, and did not include a mention of funding of any sort, specifically for illegal aliens, in the list. What was included were mentions of items ranging from “Historic firefighting & public safety investments, free school meals for all kids, and, building more housing, ASAP.”

The housing issue could be a sticking point for the new budget. The Times reported that the entire spending plan will be considered void if the legislature does not get a new housing development initiative to Newsom by Monday.

Minority Republicans in the legislature complained about being blocked from input on the budget. GOP state Sen. Tony Strickland told the Times, “We’re increasing borrowing, we’re taking away from the rainy day fund, and we’re not reducing our spending.”

Strickland and other Republican state leaders pointed to what they saw as a failure to deal with growing state deficits that could hit $24 billion annually.



