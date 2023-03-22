×
Tags: california | health | food | chemicals

California Bill Would Ban Skittles, Other Treats

By    |   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 10:17 PM EDT

Legislation proposed in California could prohibit the sale of Skittles and other processed foods that "contain certain dangerous and toxic chemicals," according to a press release.

Specifically, the bill would ban "the manufacture, sale, or distribution of any food product in California containing red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, or propyl paraben."

Many of the additives already are banned in the European Union.

"Californians shouldn't have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals," said Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel.

"This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply," he added.

According to the Daily Mail, products that use one or more of the additives include Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Sun Drop soda, PEZ candies, several Campbell's chicken soup products, and Skittles.

The release said that "scientific studies" have demonstrated the chemicals lead to health concerns like "increased risk of cancer, behavioral issues in children, harm to the reproductive system, and damage to the immune system."

"We know they are harmful and that children are likely eating more of these chemicals than adults," said Susan Little of the Environmental Working Group. "It makes no sense that the same products food manufacturers sell in California are sold in the EU but without these toxic chemicals."

If the bill passes the Legislature and is signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, companies of the products affected would need to change their food's ingredients or be barred from selling them in California.

Wednesday, 22 March 2023 10:17 PM
