×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Education | california | government | official | texas | resigns

California Education Official, Exposed for Living in Texas, Resigns

California Education Official, Exposed for Living in Texas, Resigns
(Artur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 23 December 2021 06:44 PM

A second California education official has resigned after it was revealed she had been working in the government job while living in the state of Texas.

Pamela Kadakia has stepped down as California Department of Education equity project manager, and her departure has been confirmed by the department, Politico reported Thursday.

''We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance,'' a CDE statement read. ''In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia's resignation.''

Not only does the guidance require CDE officials to earn their government salary while working in the state, but the state also bans its employees from traveling to Texas and 17 other red states because they have laws the state disagrees with and deems ''discriminatory,'' according to the report.

Kadakia, 34, has pursued a doctorate in education from Texas A&M from 2019 to 2021, has taught at Richland College in Dallas for more than four years, and lives in the Dallas area, where she and her husband bought a home in 2019, according to the report.

Kadakia did once live in California, graduating from Walnut High School in east Los Angeles County and earning bachelor's and master's degrees from California State University, Fullerton, the report added.

Hers is the second departure from the department over residency concerns. Daniel Lee, hired by CDE chief Tony Thurmond, was the state's first superintendent of equity with a reported $161,000 annual salary.

Lee, 51, resigned after Politico reported a potential violation of the state's residency policy.

Kadakia did not respond to Politico's email request for comment.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A second California education official has resigned after it was revealed she had been working in the government job while living in the state of Texas.
california, government, official, texas, resigns
260
2021-44-23
Thursday, 23 December 2021 06:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved