California Education Official, Exposed for Living in Texas, Resigns

A second California education official has resigned after it was revealed she had been working in the government job while living in the state of Texas.

Pamela Kadakia has stepped down as California Department of Education equity project manager, and her departure has been confirmed by the department, Politico reported Thursday.

''We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance,'' a CDE statement read. ''In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia's resignation.''

Not only does the guidance require CDE officials to earn their government salary while working in the state, but the state also bans its employees from traveling to Texas and 17 other red states because they have laws the state disagrees with and deems ''discriminatory,'' according to the report.

Kadakia, 34, has pursued a doctorate in education from Texas A&M from 2019 to 2021, has taught at Richland College in Dallas for more than four years, and lives in the Dallas area, where she and her husband bought a home in 2019, according to the report.

Kadakia did once live in California, graduating from Walnut High School in east Los Angeles County and earning bachelor's and master's degrees from California State University, Fullerton, the report added.

Hers is the second departure from the department over residency concerns. Daniel Lee, hired by CDE chief Tony Thurmond, was the state's first superintendent of equity with a reported $161,000 annual salary.

Lee, 51, resigned after Politico reported a potential violation of the state's residency policy.

Kadakia did not respond to Politico's email request for comment.